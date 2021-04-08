Greek Military Chief Inspects Eastern Mediterranean Outposts Amid Tensions With Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Konstantinos Floros, the top commander of the Greek armed forces, traveled to the eastern Mediterranean island of Lesbos on Thursday to inspect military outposts, media said

The general visited the island's defense command and two reconnaissance battalions as well as a gunboat moored in the port of Mytilene, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

Greece put its armed forced on high alert twice last year in an effort to rein in Turkey's energy ambitions. The two nations lay rival claims to offshore areas that are believed to be rich in hydrocarbons.