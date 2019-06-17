Greek Military Delegation to Visit Ankara for Talks on Confidence Building - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

A Greek military delegation will pay a visit to Ankara from Monday to Saturday to continue consultations on confidence building with Turkish counterparts, according to the Greek Defense Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A Greek military delegation will pay a visit to Ankara from Monday to Saturday to continue consultations on confidence building with Turkish counterparts, according to the Greek Defense Ministry.

Tensions between the two nations remain high over oil and natural gas exploration activities off Cyprus' coast as well as the extent of territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

"The aim is to avoid and prevent the emergence of unjustified hotbeds of tensions during military activities," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Such consultations were previously held from May 21 to May 24 in Athens after Turkey held a major naval operation throughout three of its adjoining seas and close to the island of Cyprus, putting further strain on bilateral relations.

The decision to resume a dialogue to defuse tensions and establish mutual confidence-building measures were made at talks between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara in February.