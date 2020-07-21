UrduPoint.com
Greek Military On Alert As Turkish Seismic Exploration Vessel Nears Kastellorizo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Greek Military on Alert as Turkish Seismic Exploration Vessel Nears Kastellorizo - Reports

The Greek armed forces are on alert as a Turkish exploration vessel is set to begin a seismic survey to the south and east of the island of Kastellorizo in the Dodecanese, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Greek armed forces are on alert as a Turkish exploration vessel is set to begin a seismic survey to the south and east of the island of Kastellorizo in the Dodecanese, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the Turkish Oruc Reis vessel is expected to arrive near the Greek island to begin a seismic survey that will last until August 2. At the same time, Greek military officials have also observed increased activity at Turkey's southern Aksaz naval base, as 15 vessels have reportedly left the facility.

Gen. Konstantinos Floros, the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, has returned from a visit to Cyprus ahead of schedule due to the seismic survey, and the Greek Navy has been placed on alert, the newspaper said.

Athens has become increasingly critical of Ankara's military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkish military jets have conducted flyovers of Greek islands and the government has signaled its intent to intensify hydrocarbon drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

Brussels has urged Ankara to reconsider its actions and both Greece and Cyprus have called on the European Union to expand sanctions against Turkey in connection to its drilling activity in territory that Cyprus considers to be part of its exclusive economic zone.

