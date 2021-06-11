Greek Minister Against Precluding Debate on Expanding Compulsory Vaccination - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Greece's Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas has said that a discussion about making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for more workers should be encouraged, Kathimerini reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, when asked whether teachers should be included in the list of those who are requited to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister replied that the topic "should not be a taboo."

The country's fire department has already obligated all members of its special disaster unit to get the shots, as their job involves traveling overseas to assist in disaster zones.

The government has said that the vaccination could also become mandatory for healthcare staff and employees of nursing homes.

When asked about granting privileges to persons vaccinated against COVID-19, Petsas, who agreed that such a measure could be used as an incentive to boost the nationwide inoculation program, said that it would be introduced only when the country had enough vaccines.