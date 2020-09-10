UrduPoint.com
Greek Minister Says Moria Camp Fire Started By Asylum-seekers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:32 AM

Greek minister says Moria camp fire started by asylum-seekers

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that a fire that devastated the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos was started by asylum-seekers, but did not confirm if it was a deliberate act of arson

"Many fires broke out in the camp overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday... the incidents in Moria began with the asylum-seekers because of the quarantine imposed" after 35 cases of coronavirus were detected in the camp, Mitarachi said, adding that no-one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

