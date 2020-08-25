Greek Minister Says No Discussions With Turkey Possible Under Military Pressure - Reports

Greece will not engage in any discussions with Turkey related to security issues and Ankara's drilling activity in Greece-claimed area in the Eastern Mediterranean as long as Turkey continues to maintain military pressure in the region, media reported on Tuesday, citing Greek Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Greece will not engage in any discussions with Turkey related to security issues and Ankara's drilling activity in Greece-claimed area in the Eastern Mediterranean as long as Turkey continues to maintain military pressure in the region, media reported on Tuesday, citing Greek Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis.

According to Ekathimerini newspaper, Gerapetritis said that Turkey must abandon all aggressive actions in order to make the dialogue possible.

The remarks come in the light of the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said on Monday that Greece would be the only victim of a negative scenario in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish leader said that Greece's announcement about holding maritime drills in the area threatens the security of all vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan added that Turkey would not make a single step back in its drilling activity in Greece-claimed waters.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean. On Sunday, Turkey announced the extension of seismic exploration in the area until Thursday. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone.

Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.