Greek Minister Suggests Need For Rules On Upholding Rule Of Law, Rights Amid Pandemic

Greek Minister Suggests Need for Rules on Upholding Rule of Law, Rights Amid Pandemic

It is important to set out guidelines for the future generations on how to tackle the pandemic while maintaining respect for the human rights and the rule of law, Greek Alternate Minister for European Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) It is important to set out guidelines for the future generations on how to tackle the pandemic while maintaining respect for the human rights and the rule of law, Greek Alternate Minister for European Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said Friday.

"We have to put together directives, and we have to put together prescriptions for the future generation on how to react to this time of emergency with respect and human rights, respect of rule of law, with respect of our democratic procedures," the minister said.

Varvitsiotis remarked that some of the emergency measures taken to counter the pandemic in come countries were not properly ratified.

The Greek minister added that this has been discussed with the Council of Europe.

Your Thoughts and Comments

