Greek Museums Reopen After Three Months Of Lockdown - Culture Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

Greek Museums Reopen After Three Months of Lockdown - Culture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Museums in Greece are reopening on Monday after three months of coronavirus-related lockdown as the country is set to start a new cycle of easing off the lockdown measures, the Greek Ministry of Culture said.

Greece closed all of its cultural sites on March 13 in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. Archaeological sites, including the legendary Acropolis hill, reopened in mid-May.

"Three months with closed museums is a long time. They reopen on Monday, June 15, and are waiting for us all. This is the second important step in the resumption of the country's cultural infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the reopening of archaeological sites was carried out with exemplary observance of COVID-19 preventive measures for staff and visitors.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni are expected to visit the Archaeological Museum of the Athenian Agora on the reopening day.

All museums will have to observe COVID-19 security protocols and hygiene standards for staff and visitors, in particular, ensuring that social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) is maintained in open spaces and 2 meters in roofed spaces. Cafes and shops inside museums are expected to obey the same requirements as regular businesses of their cohort nationwide.

Visitors are advised to purchase e-tickets where available to avoid queues. Guided tours will be allowed for groups of no more than eight people.

Monday will mark a new phase of abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece. Among activities and services that are to reboot are gyms, theme parks, seasonal hotels, as well as care services for people with disabilities. Airports in the capital of Athens and the second largest city of Thessaloniki will resume operations to receive flights from countries with favorable epidemiological profile.

