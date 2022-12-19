UrduPoint.com

Greek National Detained In Austria On Suspicion Of Espionage For Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Greek National Detained in Austria on Suspicion of Espionage for Russia - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A 39-year-old Greek national with Russian roots, Anatoly alias Alexandros, has been detained in Vienna on suspicion of spying for Russia, media reported on Monday.

The suspect is believed to be a son of a diplomat, who reportedly obtained millions from Russian authorities for "highly charged" information, including during the conflict in Ukraine, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.

Alexandros could face up to five years in prison if his guilt is proved, the report said.

