UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek National Security Adviser Denies NATO's Araxos Base Stores Nuclear Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Greek National Security Adviser Denies NATO's Araxos Base Stores Nuclear Weapons

Greek National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos denied, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday, that there were any US nuclear weapons stored at NATO's Araxos air base

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Greek National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos denied, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday, that there were any US nuclear weapons stored at NATO's Araxos air base.

"We have aircraft there that are capable of having nuclear weapons but they don't have nuclear weapons at the time," he said on the sidelines of a security forum in Doha, Qatar.

He said he was aware of media reports claiming that Washington was mulling whether to move the nuclear weapons from the Turkish air base in Incirlik amid a spate over Turkey's Syria incursion, but added he did not know where it was going to put them.

The New York Times daily said that US State and Energy Department officials considered the weapons believed to be B61 nuclear bombs to be "hostages" of the Turkish government as flying them out would spell the end for the US-Turkish military alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Turkey Washington Nuclear Qatar Doha Alliance New York Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey defiant on Syria operation as US demands ce ..

6 minutes ago

Marie-Antoinette: From hated queen to pop icon

6 minutes ago

Dr Moeed assumes charge as SPPC chairman

6 minutes ago

US-China trade mini-deal being 'papered': Trump

6 minutes ago

Italy latest to slap Internet giants with 'digital ..

12 minutes ago

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.