(@FahadShabbir)

Greek National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos denied, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday, that there were any US nuclear weapons stored at NATO's Araxos air base

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Greek National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos denied, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday, that there were any US nuclear weapons stored at NATO 's Araxos air base.

"We have aircraft there that are capable of having nuclear weapons but they don't have nuclear weapons at the time," he said on the sidelines of a security forum in Doha, Qatar.

He said he was aware of media reports claiming that Washington was mulling whether to move the nuclear weapons from the Turkish air base in Incirlik amid a spate over Turkey's Syria incursion, but added he did not know where it was going to put them.

The New York Times daily said that US State and Energy Department officials considered the weapons believed to be B61 nuclear bombs to be "hostages" of the Turkish government as flying them out would spell the end for the US-Turkish military alliance.