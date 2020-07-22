UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Navy On 'heightened Readiness' Over Turkish Activities: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:39 PM

Greek navy on 'heightened readiness' over Turkish activities: official

Greece's navy has deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" over Turkish energy exploration activities, a navy source said Wednesday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Greece's navy has deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" over Turkish energy exploration activities, a navy source said Wednesday.

The move came after the Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday formally protested to Ankara following the announcement that a Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in the sea area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean.

"Navy units have been deployed since yesterday in the south and southeastern Aegean," the source told AFP, declining to give further detail.

Athens had said Turkish surveys in a section of the Greek continental shelf constituted an escalation of the tension in the region where the two countries dispute maritime rights.

"We call on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal activities, which violate our sovereign rights and undermine peace and security in the region," the Greek foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Turkey Ankara

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.