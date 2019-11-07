UrduPoint.com
Greek, North Macedonian Prime Ministers To Meet In Thessaloniki Next Week - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with his North Macedonian counterpart on the margins of a business forum in Thessaloniki on November 14, Greek media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with his North Macedonian counterpart on the margins of a business forum in Thessaloniki on November 14, Greek media reported on Thursday.

As part of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, Mitsotakis will also meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the Kathimerini newspaper specified.

In June 2018, Skopje and Athens signed an agreement on Macedonia's new name, the Republic of North Macedonia. The deal paves the way for North Macedonia's accession to the European Union and NATO, which had long been blocked by Athens over concerns that the neighboring country might have territorial claims to Greece's own region of the same name.

Mitsotakis, who took office in July, held his first talks with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. Back then, Mitsotakis reportedly told Zaev that, unlike his predecessor, he would never have signed the name change deal but pledged to honor it.

