Greek Officials Blamed For Deaths Of 3 Migrants In Aegean Sea - Turkish Coast Guard

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Three illegal immigrants have died in the Aegean Sea and three who have been rescued are blaming Greek authorities, the Turkish coast guard said on Friday.

According to the coast guard, one of its boats found a group of illegal immigrants off the coast of the Cesme district in the province of Izmir.

Four migrants have been rescued, one of them died in a hospital. Another two were already dead when found.

"Per the rescued men's statements, Greek officials took their belongings, tied their hands with plastic handcuffs and dropped them into the sea without a life raft or boat," the coast guard said in a statement.

The search for one more migrant is underway.

More Stories From World

