UrduPoint.com

Greek Opposition Condemns Heavy Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Greek Opposition Condemns Heavy Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Greek Coalition of Radical Left, or SYRIZA, on Tuesday strongly opposed Greece's deliveries of heavy arms to Ukraine after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the agreement with Athens.

Scholz told a press conference earlier on Tuesday that Greece will transfer its Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine in exchange for heavy machinery provided by Berlin. The chancellor noted that he reached this agreement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the meeting in Brussels earlier in the day.

"Just days after US Secretary of Defense (Lloyd Austin) informed us of Mitsotakis' decision to send new, heavier weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed us that Greece will send armored vehicles to Ukraine ” the armored vehicles needed for the country's defense, of course, although it will be replaced with other German armored vehicles," SYRIZA said in a statement, adding that it "considers it inconceivable that the Greek people have to hear the news from the German chancellor while the Greek prime minister did not say a word about it during his press conference."

The coalition said that Greece's dangerous involvement in the conflict in Ukraine is increasing weekly, while tensions with Turkey are escalating at the same time.

"Mitsotakis' government must stop making secret decisions on critical national issues.

Especially since the majority of Greeks oppose choices putting the country's security in danger and contradicting our national interests. We demand that the information about the weapons that it has sent and will send to Ukraine be immediately provided as all European governments do with respect to their citizens," the statement read.

The Greek Movement for Change, or KINAL, also demanded explanations from the government.

"The government must inform the political parties about all aspects of this agreement, which Mr. Mitsotakis suppressed during his speech to journalists, raising reasonable questions about the actual content of the meeting with Mr. Scholz," KINAL said in a statement.

Athens supplied Ukraine with 40 tonnes of "defense equipment" via the territory of Poland on February 27. Since then, the Greek government has repeatedly stated that it will no longer be sending new weaponry to Kiev not to undermine its own defensive capabilities.

Austin said on May 23 that many countries, including Italy, Greece, Norway, and Poland, announced new deliveries of artillery systems and ammunition to Ukraine. After the parties requested the confirmation from the government, Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos revealed a new shipment of "defense equipment" to Ukraine; however, he did not specify what kind of weapons were sent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Turkey German Norway Vehicles Brussels Berlin Athens Same Kiev Austin Italy Poland Greece February May All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

24 minutes ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

24 minutes ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

25 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

25 minutes ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.