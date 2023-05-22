Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat in Legislative Polls

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his New Democracy party's victory in Sunday's parliamentary polls, state media reported.

Right-wing New Democracy took a strong lead over Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party, the returns published by the Interior Ministry showed.

After more than 66% of ballots were counted, the ruling party stood to gain 40.83% of the vote and 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, against Syriza's 20.1% of the vote and 72 seats.

With no outright majority, a repeat parliamentary vote is expected at a later date. Tsipras, a former prime minister, reportedly called Mitsotakis to propose June 25 or July 2 as tentative dates of the next vote, state-owned ERT news channel said.