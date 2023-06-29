Open Menu

Greek Opposition Leader Tsipras Resigns As Head Of Syriza Party After Election Defeat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the left-wing Syriza party, said on Thursday that he would resign as the head of the party following the defeat in the parliamentary elections and refrain from announcing his candidacy for the election of the party's new leadership.

"I decided to propose the election of new leadership from the party members, as the party constitution sets forth, for the immediate initiation of the related process where I will not be a candidate," Tsipras, a former Greek prime minister, said.

The politician stated that the party needed renewal to be able to deal with new challenges.

During the June 25 elections, Syriza won 17.83% of the votes, receiving 48 seats in the 300-seat parliament, performing worse than in the snap parliamentary elections held on May 21 where the party won 20.07%. In 2019, Syriza got 31.53% of the votes, winning 86 seats in the parliament.

The New Democracy party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the elections on Sunday, securing over 40% of the votes and 158 parliamentary seats. On Monday, Mitsotakis received a mandate from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to form a new government.

