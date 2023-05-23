Greek Opposition Leader Tsipras Says Refuses Mandate to Form Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said at a meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday that he refuses the mandate to form the government.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis refused to form a coalition government and returned the mandate to form a cabinet to Sakellaropoulou.

"In accordance with my institutional responsibility, I have come to say that I will not accept a mandate to study the possibility of forming a government, because there is no possibility for the existence of a government," Tsipras was quoted as saying by Greek broadcaster ERT.