ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Greek opposition leaders on Wednesday came down hard on the government over handling of the wildfires which continue to rage across the country.

This summer is a dark moment in the modern history of the country, said Efi Achtsioglou, former labor minister and the main opposition SYRIZA party's candidate for the presidency, according to Left.gr news outlet.

"Half of the country is on fire. People have lost their lives. Our forests are being destroyed, houses and property are being burned," she said, adding that the state of the New Democracy party shows "an ineffective, offensive state.

"The leader of the social democratic opposition PASOK party, Nikos Androulakis, who visited the fire-struck Evros region, remarked the government substantially failed in dealing with the wildfires across the country, which he called a tragedy.

"All parties must make decisions, without populism, without wishful thinking. It's a matter of national security, it's a top issue that concerns the Greek people," he said.