Greek Opposition Maintains 13-Point Lead Over Syriza - Exit Polls

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Greek conservatives held a 13-point lead over the ruling Syriza party at Sunday's parliamentary elections, exit polls seen by Sputnik showed.

Center-right New Democracy is projected to win 40 percent of the vote, versus leftist Syriza's 27.2 percent, as of 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

The socialist Kinal party is set to come in third place with 7.

4 percent, followed by the Communist Party with 5.5 percent.

DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is on 3.2 percent, while the new right-wing Greek Solution party is on 3 percent. Far-right New Dawn brings up the rear with 2.9 percent.

Prime Minister Alexis Tispras called the snap polls three months ahead of schedule after his party lost to New Democracy at May's European Parliament elections.