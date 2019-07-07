UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Opposition Maintains 13-Point Lead Over Syriza - Exit Polls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Greek Opposition Maintains 13-Point Lead Over Syriza - Exit Polls

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Greek conservatives held a 13-point lead over the ruling Syriza party at Sunday's parliamentary elections, exit polls seen by Sputnik showed.

Center-right New Democracy is projected to win 40 percent of the vote, versus leftist Syriza's 27.2 percent, as of 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

The socialist Kinal party is set to come in third place with 7.

4 percent, followed by the Communist Party with 5.5 percent.

DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is on 3.2 percent, while the new right-wing Greek Solution party is on 3 percent. Far-right New Dawn brings up the rear with 2.9 percent.

Prime Minister Alexis Tispras called the snap polls three months ahead of schedule after his party lost to New Democracy at May's European Parliament elections.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Vote Lead May Sunday

Recent Stories

24 minutes ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

54 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

54 minutes ago

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

1 hour ago

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.