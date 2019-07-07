UrduPoint.com
Greek Opposition New Democracy Party Leads In Snap Elections Outrunning Ruling Syriza

Greek Opposition New Democracy Party Leads in Snap Elections Outrunning Ruling Syriza

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Greek conservative party New Democracy is leading in snap elections with 40.5 percent of votes while ruling Syriza party has gained 27.5 percent, according to the first exit poll results obtained by Sputnik. 

This is only the first exit poll in 12 hours. According to sociologists, it is usually the pensioners and old people who vote in the morning. The youth will go to the polling stations later in the day, so the data can change, the experts say.

The next survey results will be collected at 3:00 p.

m. (12:55 GMT) and 6:00 p.m. local time. The difference between New Democracy and Syriza may increase, the experts assume. 

As for now, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement has gained 7.2 percent of votes and the Communist Party of Greece 6 percent. The far-right Golden Dawn party has got 2.8 percent of support so far and the European Realistic Disobedience Front, as well as the ultra-right religious-oriented Greek Solution, 3 percent. Such results bring the factions to the verge of getting into parliament.

