Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confidence to Government - Leader

The leader of the opposition Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, raised the issued of a vote of no confidence in the government on Wednesday over the wiretapping scandal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The leader of the opposition Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, raised the issued of a vote of no confidence in the government on Wednesday over the wiretapping scandal.

The scandal with wiretapping of opposition politicians and journalists in Greece began in the summer of 2022. The government admitted that the special services wiretapped the phones of a number of politicians, establishing a "legitimate connection" to them, but categorically denied that it used the Predator malware to spy on people.

"The presence in the government of the country of those who have turned even our national security into a place for wiretapping and blackmail is dangerous for democracy, security, (human) rights. We are introducing a vote of no confidence in the government to protect democracy," Tsipras said, as broadcast by ERT.

The politician added that "within three days the Prime minister will be forced to give explanations."

The parliament debates on this issue are scheduled to begin later in the day at 16:00 GMT.