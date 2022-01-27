UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the Greek left-wing Syriza opposition party, submitted on Thursday a motion of censure against the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing it of a failure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with damage and devastation caused by recent snowstorm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the Greek left-wing Syriza opposition party, submitted on Thursday a motion of censure against the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing it of a failure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with damage and devastation caused by recent snowstorm.

"On behalf of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance's parliamentary group I submit a motion of censure against the worst government the country has known since the fall of the dictatorship. There are no dead ends in a democracy," Tsipras told the parliament, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The politician criticized the acting government for its failure to quickly eliminate the consequences of the Elpis (Hope) winter storm that had hit the country earlier in January.

He also said that some Greek citizens were left without electricity after Monday's heavy snowfall.

"The snowstorm buried the last illusions that Mr. Mitsotakis has the ability to learn from his mistakes and delays and the dramatic results of his ideologies," Tsipras was quoted as saying.

The Syriza leader also slammed the government's COVID-19 response, pointing to the spike in death toll to over 100 per day past week.

Lawmakers will debate and vote on the motion from Friday to Sunday. Censure is an expression of strong criticism and does not entail the government's resignation.

>