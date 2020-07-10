UrduPoint.com
Greek Parliament Adopts Bill Regulating Demonstrations Amid Clashes In Athens

Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Greek parliament on Thursday approved of a bill that will regulate public protests amid a night of unrest in Athens.

The changes include obliging organizers to notify authorities about open-air events, but an undeclared event does not automatically become illegal. Another novelty is the right to ban gatherings for public security reasons or to protect a social and economic life of a district from disproportionate disturbance. It also allows the police to disperse demonstrations on some occasions.

The bill has passed with 187 lawmakers of 288 present having voted in favor. Per the demand from the opposition, a vote was held on every clause.

There are several demonstrations currently being held in the center of the city.

Most of them are peaceful, but earlier in the day, a group of 150 people at the central Syntagma Square, where the parliament is located, clashed with the police.

Three police officers have been injured, according to Skai tv channel. Six people have been arrested and 16 detained.

UK Daily Star newspaper reports that about 10,000 people protested in the Greek capital. Approximately 40 other cities and towns are having their own protests.

The government says that constant rallies create problems for the residents, interrupt traffic and trade, while the opposition claims it to be the first case of curtailing the right of assembly since the post-WW2 rule of the military junta.

