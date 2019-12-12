Greek Parliament Passes Bill Giving Eligible Citizens Living Abroad Right to Vote

The Greek parliament has passed by an overwhelming majority a bill that permits Greek nationals residing abroad to vote in general elections

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Greek parliament has passed by an overwhelming majority a bill that permits Greek nationals residing abroad to vote in general elections.

According to the Greek Naftemporiki newspaper, 288 deputies in the 300-seat parliament voted in favor of the bill on Wednesday night.

A bill must receive at least 200 votes to be passed.

The only party that voted against the legislation was left-wing MeRA25 of Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who slammed it as offensive in its nature since not all Greeks of the diaspora will be able to exercise the right to vote.

According to the Hellenic Interior Ministry, about 340,000 Greeks abroad will be able to cast their votes in the next parliamentary elections.

Polling stations will be opened in embassies, consulates and diaspora organizations, where there are at least 40 voters. The number of deputies elected according to the national list will increase from 12 to 15, three of whom will be chosen by the diaspora. In addition, the diaspora's ballots will be taken into account when voting on party lists.

According to observers, an increase in the electoral base may affect the balance of power in parliament in the future. At the moment, there are almost 10 million people on the electoral roll.