Greek Parliament Ratifies Maritime Agreement With Egypt - Speaker

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Greek lawmakers on Thursday ratified a maritime deal on an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean with Egypt, Konstantinos Tasoulas, the parliament's speaker, said.

A total of 178 lawmakers supported the ratification, 26 voted against and 81 abstained.

"The deal is ratified," the speaker said.

The deal was supported by the ruling New Democracy party and the center-left Movement for Change alliance. Lawmakers from the Greek Communist Party, the nationalist Greek Solution party, and the MEPA25 party voted against the ratification, while the SYRIZA party members abstained from voting.

The parliament has also ratified a maritime agreement with Italy.

The ratification comes amid rising tensions between Greece and Turkey over maritime rights. Ankara considers Athens-Cairo deal as "null and void" and claims that the area of the EEZ is in fact located on Turkey's continental shelf. Turkey, on the other hand, signed an agreement with the Tripoli-based Libyan government last year to appropriate a lion's portion of the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its exclusive economic zone. The Greece-Egypt deal prompted Turkey to resume seismic research in the eastern Mediterranean. In response, Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

