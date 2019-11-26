Greek Parliament Rejects Constitution Amendments Separating Church, State

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Greek parliament has rejected amendments to the constitution that intended to separate the Greek Orthodox church and the state, the country's media reported on Monday.

Currently, the Church of Greece, a part of the Eastern Orthodox Church, has the status of Greece's state church, with ministers and the president being sworn in by the archbishop of Athens and All Greece. The initiative came from the previous leftist government of Alexis Tsipras in 2018. In early 2019, the amendments failed to receive the constitutional majority of 180 votes during the first vote. The July 2019 general election and the subsequent change in the country's political landscape, with conservative New Democracy party securing a decisive victory over Tsipras' Syriza party, made it even harder to for the latter to pass its amendments through the parliament.

According to iefimerida.gr news site, four amendments on the relationship between the church and the state were voted on by the parliament, with none being able to get necessary three-fifths of the vote.

On the same day, the parliament voted on several other amendments that were voted on, dealing with the presidential election, the voting rights of Greek citizens residing abroad, limiting the parliamentary immunity, and the responsibility of ministers.