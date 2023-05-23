Greek Parliament to Be Dissolved on May 29 Due to Failure to Form Cabinet - Reports

The Greek parliament, elected on May 21, will hold its first session on May 28 only to be dissolved on May 29 with a new election date set for June 25, due to the parliamentary parties' failure to form a coalition government, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday, citing its sources

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Greek parliament, elected on May 21, will hold its first session on May 28 only to be dissolved on May 29 with a new election date set for June 25, due to the parliamentary parties' failure to form a coalition government, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

The members of the newly elected parliament will be sworn in on Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT), ERT said, adding that the chairman will be elected on Monday, and later that day, the parliament will be dissolved in accordance with the president's decree. The new election will take place on June 25, the broadcaster said.

The parliament was supposed to hold its first session on June 1, but the government suggested speeding up its assembly and dissolution.

During the parliamentary vote on May 21, none of the parties managed to win an absolute majority of 151 or more of the 300 seats.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in accordance with the constitution, invited Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to form a government as the leader of the party that took first place in the elections. Mitsotakis, alongside the leader of the opposition Syriza coalition, Alexis Tsipras, however, returned the mandate. It is expected that leader of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) Nikos Androulakis will refuse as well, after which an interim government will be formed and a new election scheduled.

The vote on June 25 will take place in accordance with the party-list proportional representation, in which multiple candidates will be elected through their position on the electoral list proposed by their party.