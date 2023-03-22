Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha tv, declining to name an exact date.

Greek parliamentary elections are held every four years, the four-year mandate of the current government expires on July 7, 2023. The prime minister earlier said the government intends to work nearly until the deadline.

"I have been saying from the very beginning that the elections will be held at the end of the four-year period, but no one believed me," Mitsotakis said.

The journalist asked why the prime minister did not name the date, and noted that the scenario of holding elections in July was being discussed in order to avoid voting by young people who would leave for the holidays.

"I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May. It will not be in July. It would be unthinkable to say that the elections will take place in July, because a repeat vote may be required. Very likely. And we will not have elections in August. And certainly we have a period of exams that we must keep as the Apple of our eye," Mitsotakis said.