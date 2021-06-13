UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Patrol Boat Slightly Damaged In Incident With Turkish Vessel - Coast Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Greek Patrol Boat Slightly Damaged in Incident With Turkish Vessel - Coast Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Greek coast guard on Sunday reported an incident in which its patrol boat was slightly damaged by a Turkish vessel in the waters near the Lesbos island, an area of a territorial dispute between Athens and Ankara.

According to the department, a patrol ship of the Turkish coast guard disturbed its vessel on early Sunday, but apart from minor harm, no injuries or other damages were reported.

Patrol vessels of both countries regularly collide in the area.

The long-standing row involving controversies over the sovereignty and related rights in the waters of the Aegean Sea led to a crisis in relations between Greece and Turkey and several times nearly resulted in armed hostilities.

Particularly, in 1996, the dispute over the territorial affiliation of the two rocky islets of Imia (Kardak) in the Dodecanese archipelago in the Aegean Sea led to a crisis in relations between Greece and Turkey. The conflict was terminated after the intervention of the international community, NATO, and the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Athens Ankara United States Greece Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.