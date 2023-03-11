The Peace Committee of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, which hosts the largest natural port of the Mediterranean, called for a rally on Saturday to protest a visit by a US aircraft carrier, media said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Peace Committee of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, which hosts the largest natural port of the Mediterranean, called for a rally on Saturday to protest a visit by a US aircraft carrier, media said.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its crew of over 6,000 returned to the Souda Bay in the Chania municipality on Friday for the second time in less than six months.

The Peace Committee said the arrival of thousands of American sailors for a shore leave came at the worst possible time, according to 902.gr. Greece is still reeling from last week's train crash, which left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

"Less than 24 hours has passed since they came here and the first incidents (of public disturbance) have already been reported," the committee said, citing several brawls and assaults on the locals that involved drunk sailors.

The carrier has been operating in the Mediterranean since August. Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer at the USS George H.W. Bush, said the sailors were taking their time off to experience Greek culture.

"As ambassadors of our country, we plan to only continue our outstanding reputation of being respectful guests in the beautiful region around Souda Bay... These warriors understand the importance of representing the United States in our allied nations," Pollard said.