UrduPoint.com

Greek Peace Committee Calls For Protest Against US Aircraft Carrier's Port Visit In Crete

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Greek Peace Committee Calls For Protest Against US Aircraft Carrier's Port Visit in Crete

The Peace Committee of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, which hosts the largest natural port of the Mediterranean, called for a rally on Saturday to protest a visit by a US aircraft carrier, media said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Peace Committee of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, which hosts the largest natural port of the Mediterranean, called for a rally on Saturday to protest a visit by a US aircraft carrier, media said.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its crew of over 6,000 returned to the Souda Bay in the Chania municipality on Friday for the second time in less than six months.

The Peace Committee said the arrival of thousands of American sailors for a shore leave came at the worst possible time, according to 902.gr. Greece is still reeling from last week's train crash, which left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

"Less than 24 hours has passed since they came here and the first incidents (of public disturbance) have already been reported," the committee said, citing several brawls and assaults on the locals that involved drunk sailors.

The carrier has been operating in the Mediterranean since August. Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer at the USS George H.W. Bush, said the sailors were taking their time off to experience Greek culture.

"As ambassadors of our country, we plan to only continue our outstanding reputation of being respectful guests in the beautiful region around Souda Bay... These warriors understand the importance of representing the United States in our allied nations," Pollard said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest Visit George United States Greece August Media From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.