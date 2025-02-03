Greek PM Calls For Calm After 'very Intense' Santorini Tremors
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed for calm Monday after a wave of seismic tremors hit the tourist island of Santorini, prompting mass departures.
Speaking from Brussels, Mitsotakis said authorities were monitoring a "very intense" geological phenomenon over recent days, adding: "I want to ask our islanders above all to remain calm."
Known for its spectacular cliffside views and a dormant volcano, Santorini and neighbouring Aegean Sea islands have been hit by hundreds of tremors since last week, the largest with a magnitude of 4.
9.
The activity has prompted authorities to send rescue units to the area and close schools, and some areas have been declared off-limits because of rockslide risks.
Many among the population of over 15,000 spent the night outdoors, while others are leaving the island by sea and air.
