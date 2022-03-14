Greek PM Tests Positive For COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 06:41 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Mitsotakis said on social media that he will be working from home.
The Greek head of government visited Turkey on Sunday and had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.