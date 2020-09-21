UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek PM To Visit Storm-stricken Areas As Reconstruction Begins

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Greek PM to visit storm-stricken areas as reconstruction begins

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit areas hit by a rare hurricane-like storm that left at least three dead, officials said Monday as reconstruction efforts began

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit areas hit by a rare hurricane-like storm that left at least three dead, officials said Monday as reconstruction efforts began.

"The prime minister will visit Karditsa on Tuesday," the government's deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told state tv ERT, referring to the central Greek city that saw thousands of homes submerged by flooding.

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, known as a "medicane", has so far left three dead and one person missing.

Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high winds wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.

"Five thousand homes are flooded and a third of the city has no electricity," Karditsa mayor Vassilis Tsiakos told ERT.

It will take at least five days to get the city back to its feet, Tsiakos said.

Ianos forced flights and ferries to be cancelled on Friday as it barrelled across Greece's Ionian Sea islands.

The city of Karditsa, about 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Athens, was badly hit overnight Friday, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.

The local agriculture economy was also badly hit, local officials said.

Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the deaths and promised that all affected regions would receive support from the state.

Medicanes are a rare phenomenon only categorised by experts over the past four decades, according to Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory.

"Mediterranean cyclones or hurricanes have tropical characteristics like those in the Atlantic, but they often have a smaller volume and are less intense," he told AFP over the weekend.

Lagouvardos says six medicanes have hit Greece since 1982, four of them since 2016.

Ianos was among the strongest medicanes recorded since the start of observations in 1969, he wrote in an article Sunday.

The last storm on this scale hit Greece two years ago, killing two people on the island of Evia.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Prime Minister Electricity Agriculture Visit Athens Greece Sunday 2016 TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

24 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

39 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

17 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

17 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.