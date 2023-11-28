Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday expressed his "displeasure" over UK counterpart Rishi Sunak's decision to cancel a meeting where the long-running bilateral dispute over the Parthenon friezes would have been aired.

"I would like to express my displeasure at the British Prime Minister's cancellation of our meeting just a few hours before it was due to take place," the Greek leader said in a brief statement.

Downing Street declined to comment.

The two leaders were due to hold talks midday on Tuesday in London, where Mitsotakis has been visiting since Sunday.

The sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Greece in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin.

Athens maintains the marbles were stolen, which Britain denies, and the issue has been a source of contention between the countries for decades.

Sunak has "no plans" to facilitate the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens, his spokesman said earlier Monday.

"Greece's position on the issue of the Parthenon friezes is well known. I had hoped to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart," Mitsotakis lamented.

"Those who believe in the rightness and validity of their positions are never afraid to confront the arguments," he added.

According to the Greek news agency ANA, citing sources within the Greek government, the British prime minister was apparently upset by comments made by his Greek counterpart to the BBC on Sunday.

In his comments Sunday, Mitsotakis likened the collection being held at the British Museum to the Mona Lisa painting being cut in half.

Athens had been lobbying London for a deal that would return the sculptures under some kind of loan arrangement, he told the BBC.