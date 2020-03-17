UrduPoint.com
Greek Police Arrest 127 People For Breaking Quarantine Order

Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Greek Police Arrest 127 People for Breaking Quarantine Order

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Greek police have arrested 127 people as of Monday for breaking nationwide quarantine rules since they came into effect over the weekend, the statement seen by Sputnik reads.

They were caught in cafes, taverns, beauty parlors, leisure centers and supermarkets that were ordered to close for 14 days starting Saturday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Those caught breaking the quarantine order face fines to the tune of 5,000 Euros ($5,600) and a jail term of up to two years.

Greece has recorded 331 confirmed cases of people contracting the COVID-19 disease, and four patients have died. Ten people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The majority of those infected have mild symptoms.

