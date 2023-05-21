UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Arrest 5 On Electoral Fraud Charges - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Five people were arrested overnight in the Karditsa area in central Greece on electoral fraud charges, Greek media reportedon Sunday, citing the General Regional Police Directorate of Thessaly.

The arrests were carried out on Saturday evening, the police said, as cited by the Athens news Agency.

Police found 197 identity cards and a bag of 114 sealed envelopes containing marked ballots in a car that belonged to one of the suspects. Two of the arrested also had 6,060 Euros ($6,500) in cash between them, the report said.

Greeks went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament that will form the next government. The right-wing New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing a challenge from the leftist Syriza led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

