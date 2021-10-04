Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest - Reports

A Greek man was arrested in Attica, a historical Greek region that encompasses the capital city of Athens, in relation to an attack on members of an anti-fascism group during a demonstration on Sunday, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) A Greek man was arrested in Attica, a historical Greek region that encompasses the capital city of Athens, in relation to an attack on members of an anti-fascism group during a demonstration on Sunday, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The attacker was recognized by the police in a video where his face and his swastika tattoo could be seen. He is known to support the Propatria organization, an extreme right-wing nationalist group, the newspaper said.

The man was once already arrested in 2019 for similar actions.

Participants of the Movement United Against Racism and Fascist Threat (KEERFA) gathered at a square in the Neo Iraklio district to commemorate the one-year anniversary since the conviction of the outlawed neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn on Sunday. The man, alongside 15 others, attacked the participants of the KEERFA movement, leaving three people injured.

On October 7, 2020, a Greek court ruled that Golden Dawn was a criminal organization and its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder.