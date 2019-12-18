UrduPoint.com
Greek Police Conduct Operation To Clear 3 Buildings Of Anarchists In Athens - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Greek law enforcement officers carried out a large operation in central Athens on Wednesday to remove anarchists from three illegally occupied buildings, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Greek law enforcement officers carried out a large operation in central Athens on Wednesday to remove anarchists from three illegally occupied buildings, media reported.

Police entered the buildings at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), according to the Ekathimerini newspaper.

The squatters refused to vacate one of the buildings and used force against the police by throwing furniture, stones and household items at the officers, the media outlet added.

The police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Ten people were arrested during the operation, the newspaper said.

On Tuesday, another building in northern Athens that has been used by squatters since 2010 was also cleared.

Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis pledged to clear out 15 anarchist-run squats in the Greek capital by the end of this year. The police have conducted several similar operations over the recent weeks and often faced violent protests from the squatters.

