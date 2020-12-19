UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Police Crack Top Tobacco Smuggling Network

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

Greek police crack top tobacco smuggling network

Greek police on Saturday said they had cracked one of the country's leading tobacco smuggling organisations, raiding a factory capable of producing over a billion cigarettes a year

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Greek police on Saturday said they had cracked one of the country's leading tobacco smuggling organisations, raiding a factory capable of producing over a billion cigarettes a year.

Nearly 40 people were arrested during the operation in over 20 locations across the capital and near Athens earlier this week, the police said in a statement.

Eight more people are sought in connection with the case.

The bust yielded a haul of nearly 92 million cigarettes, over 112 kilos of processed and unprocessed tobacco and 75 million cigarette pack labels.

A fleet of over 40 trucks, haulers and trailer trucks was also seized, most of them carrying Bulgarian number plates.

Lost tax revenue from the activities of the network, which was active since 2016, are estimated at around 20 million Euros ($24 million), the police said.

Related Topics

Police Athens 2016 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Negrao double as Ulsan win Asian Champions League

16 seconds ago

Sudan sends more troops to Ethiopian border

21 seconds ago

Russia's Novak, Saudi Energy Minister Discuss OPEC ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Sign Roadmap on Trade, Eco ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Central African Republic Discuss Upcoming ..

4 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.