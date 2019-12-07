UrduPoint.com
Greek Police Detain About 80 People During Violent Riots Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:34 PM

As many as 77 people were detained in several Greek cities on Friday during violent riots and marches to commemorate the shooting of a 15-year-old school boy by a police officer in 2008, the Hellenic Police said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) As many as 77 people were detained in several Greek cities on Friday during violent riots and marches to commemorate the shooting of a 15-year-old school boy by a police officer in 2008, the Hellenic Police said.

Alexandros Grigoropoulos was killed in the Exarcheia district in downtown Athens on December 6, 2008. His death provoked two-week protests, riots and arson attacks across the country. Greece has seen rallies over his murder every year since the tragedy.

According to the police, separate groups of youngsters and anarchists were throwing petrol bombs and other objects at police officers.

A total of 55 people have been detained in Athens and 10 of them have been arrested. One police officer was injured. The police also detained 19 people in the port city of Patras and seven of them were arrested. Two police officers were injured there. In Thessaloniki, the police detained eight people and arrested two of them.

