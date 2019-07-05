UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Police Detain Leader Of Extreme Right-Wing Group - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

Greek Police Detain Leader of Extreme Right-Wing Group - Reports

Greek police on Thursday detained a 48-year-old man, who is suspected of being a leader of extreme right-wing group called Krypteia, which has claimed responsibility for several attacks against migrants in the country, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Greek police on Thursday detained a 48-year-old man, who is suspected of being a leader of extreme right-wing group called Krypteia, which has claimed responsibility for several attacks against migrants in the country, local media reported.

The Ekathimerini newspaper reported that the suspect faced allegations of arson, damage to foreign property, repeated threats and possession of weapons.

According to the media, Krypteia claimed responsibility for several attacks in Athens or its suburbs, including an attack on home of an 11-year old Afghan boy in 2017, an arson attack on an Afghan community center in March 2018, and throwing incendiary bombs at a migrant center in April 2018.

Moreover, the newspaper added that the group carried out an attack on a camp of migrant workers in southwestern Greece in June 2018.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Police Athens Man Greece March April June 2017 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Cricket: World Cup table

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Discussed Protection of Christians in M ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Expresses Hope Italy Will Become Partner of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's World Cup mission impossible

6 minutes ago

Nurses stage protest over disruption of electricit ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq, Oman Sign Memorandum on Energy Cooperation - ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.