Greek Police Discover 73 Pounds of Explosives on Aegean Island of Kalymnos - Reports

Greek police on the Aegean island of Kalymnos have discovered a cache of 44 packages of explosives, the country's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Greek police on the Aegean island of Kalymnos have discovered a cache of 44 packages of explosives, the country's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday.

In total, the packages contained more than 33 kilograms (72.7 Pounds) of explosives, the newspaper said.

No further details were provided regarding the origin of the explosives and their intended usage. No arrests have so far been reported, the newspaper stated.

In mid-March, anti-terror police in Athens arrested 26 people after a series of raids discovered a large cache of weapons in the Greek capital linked to Turkish citizens of Kurdish origin.