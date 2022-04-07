UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Disperse Anti-NATO Rally In Thessaloniki With Tear Gas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Greek Police Disperse Anti-NATO Rally in Thessaloniki With Tear Gas - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Greek police used tear gas in Thessaloniki to disperse a protest against the presence of NATO forces in the country, media reported on Wednesday.

According the Greek news portal pronews.gr, police detained 11 people, three of whom were released shortly after, and eight were arrested.

Now a rally is taking place near the police department to demand the release of those arrested, the portal added.

On April 3, the city of Thessaloniki hosted a pro-Russia rally organized by the Greek orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia."

A day prior, workers of the Greek railway company TrainOSE refused to transport the US and NATO military armored vehicles from the port of Alexandroupolis to the Ukrainian border despite pressure from the company's management.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Police Company Vehicles Thessaloniki April Border Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

45 minutes ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

45 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

45 minutes ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

45 minutes ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

45 minutes ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.