UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Police Disperse Protesters In Migrant Camp On Samos Island With Tear Gas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:36 PM

Greek Police Disperse Protesters in Migrant Camp on Samos Island With Tear Gas - Reports

The Greek police used tear gas and stun grenades on Thursday to disperse African migrants who had staged a protest against the authorities of an overcrowded migrant camp on Samos island, media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Greek police used tear gas and stun grenades on Thursday to disperse African migrants who had staged a protest against the authorities of an overcrowded migrant camp on Samos island, media reported.

About 300 migrants from African countries began the rally on Thursday morning by blocking a road near the camp, chanting slogans and throwing stones at police officers near a reception and identification center for migrants in the island's town of Vati, local news outlet Samos24 reported.

The municipality of east Samos decided to shut down several schools and preschools over the complicated situation in the area, the media said.

As of Tuesday, 7,497 migrants resided in the camp, which was designed to host only 648 people.

About 38,000 migrants mostly from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and the Congo are living in squalid conditions in camps on Greece's islands of Samos and Lesbos under poor sanitary conditions and limited access to food and health care.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Protest Police Syria Palestine Poor Iraq Road Congo Greece Gas Media From

Recent Stories

ZU Council approves Emiratisation Plan, launches n ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati-Bangladeshi talks held to develop bilatera ..

25 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Ready to Hand Over Up to ..

4 minutes ago

Many See Trump's Impeachment as Democrats' Failure ..

4 minutes ago

Red Star Belgrade manager quits with team top of l ..

4 minutes ago

Campaign against profiteers, hoarders to continue: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.