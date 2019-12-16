Greek Police Find, Neutralize Improvised Explosive Device Near Police Station - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Police officers in Athens on Monday found an improvised explosive device planted near a police station in the west of the Greek capital and neutralized it before the bomb could detonate, Greek media reported.

The device with a timer was hidden in a metal tube inside a box stumped to the wall of the building right opposite the police station, the Ekathimerini newspaper said.

The device was reportedly installed at night but did not detonate because there was an error in how its wires were plugged.

According to other media reports, the device was packed full with nails that would ensure a maximum number of fatalities if the bomb detonated.