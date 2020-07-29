Greek Police Investigate Bomb Blast Near Shipping Company Office in Piraeus - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Greek police have opened an investigation after an explosive device was detonated near the offices of a shipping company, whose name was not given, in the port city of Piraeus on Wednesday morning, the domestic Kathimerini newspaper reports.

The newspaper cited law enforcement officials who said that the bomb went off at 03:05 local time (00:05 GMT). There are no reported injuries although the explosion caused extensive damage to property, police said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast to date, the newspaper said, adding that police have launched an investigation into the incident.