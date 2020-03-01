Greek Police Officer Hurt in Clashes With Migrants at Turkish Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) An officer with the Greek police posted on the border with Turkey was hurt in clashes as thousands of migrants stormed the EU frontier on Sunday.

"The officer was hospitalized and received first aid.

He feels fine and has asked to be allowed to resume his duties despite the injury," a Greek government official told reporters.

The official said migrants hurled rocks at police, while Turks fired tear gas at the officers. He said the clashes were caught on camera.

The stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies was triggered by the Turkish announcement that it would not stop migrants from crossing over to the European Union. Greece said it would not let anyone through.