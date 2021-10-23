Greek Police Says 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead

Suspected car thieves rammed five police motorcycles and injured seven police officers during a chase in Athens, with one assailant killed in the process, the Greek police said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Suspected car thieves rammed five police motorcycles and injured seven police officers during a chase in Athens, with one assailant killed in the process, the Greek police said.

The incident occurred on late Friday in southern Athens. Police officers decided to inspect a vehicle with a broken window and three people inside.

However, the car took off immediately and the police began a hot pursuit.

"Trying to hide, the criminals rammed five police motorcycles, injured seven police officers. The police used guns to stop the car, which resulted in deadly injuries of the driver, and one of the passengers has been hospitalized and is now getting treatment; his life is now not in danger. The third person in the car has escaped and is now wanted," the police said.

The car turned out to have been stolen.