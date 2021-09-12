UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Tear Gas Anti-vaxxers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:07 AM

Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

Police in Greece's second city Thessaloniki on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-vaccination protesters ahead of a keynote economic speech by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Thessaloniki, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in Greece's second city Thessaloniki on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-vaccination protesters ahead of a keynote economic speech by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The police used tear gas and a water cannon to keep around 1,000 protesters away from the venue of the PM's speech.

There has been opposition in Greece to the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination of all health workers, who are threatened with suspension if they fail to comply.

Tougher air, sea and rail transport restrictions also come into effect on Monday, with the unvaccinated no longer entitled to free testing.

Over 14,000 people in Greece have died from causes related to the pandemic. Over half of the country's 11 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Water Threatened Died Thessaloniki Greece Gas All From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work o ..

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work on Autoimmune Disease Patients ..

2 minutes ago
 'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win s ..

'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

2 minutes ago
 UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri lea ..

UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri leader Sehrai's death

2 minutes ago
 Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

14 minutes ago
 Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ..

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

14 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment board elections on Sunday

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.