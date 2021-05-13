UrduPoint.com
Greek Police Use Tear Gas Against Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside Israeli Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:27 AM

Greek police on Wednesday deployed tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Palestine protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Greek police on Wednesday deployed tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Palestine protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Athens.

About 300 people, namely Palestinians and members of far-left parties, staged a rally to protest the ongoing violence in Jerusalem.

The Palestinians chanted "Intifada" (uprising) and "Freedom to Palestine," as well as danced, sang and shouted anti-Israeli slogans.

The rally was calm until two Palestinians climbed onto police vehicles and threw things at the law enforcement officers.

The police responded with tear gas and stun grenades, after which protesters burned the Israeli flag.

The Israel-Palestine conflict flared on Monday evening after days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city. Over 1,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, which has struck the enclave in return.

